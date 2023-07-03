ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As many prepare to visit the Fireworks Spectacular at the Festival Gardens on July 4, 2023, the Abilene Police Department has released a parking map for those planning to attend.
Gates will open for the show at 4:00 p.m., and tickets will include admission to the zoo. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 2 to 17, and free for children under two. Coolers can be brought in for an additional charge and VIP parking is available.
Here is the schedule of events:
- 4:00 p.m. – VIP Parking & Access to Festival Gardens opens
- 6:00 p.m. – Dyess Honor Guard presents the US Flag; Pledge of Allegiance; National Anthem and Prayer
- 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. – Sharon’s BBQ dinner served
- 6:00 – 9:30 p.m. – Live Music presented by “Freeride Band”
- 7:45 p.m. – Big Country 1 Flyover
- 9:30 p.m. – Children’s Fireworks Show
- 10:00 p.m. – WesTex Connect’s Fireworks Spectacular