ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As many prepare to visit the Fireworks Spectacular at the Festival Gardens on July 4, 2023, the Abilene Police Department has released a parking map for those planning to attend.

Courtesy of APD

Gates will open for the show at 4:00 p.m., and tickets will include admission to the zoo. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 2 to 17, and free for children under two. Coolers can be brought in for an additional charge and VIP parking is available.

Here is the schedule of events: