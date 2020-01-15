Parks and Recreation holds feasibility study for the future of recreation centers

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — Parks and Recreation centers have served as a safe place for youth of Abilene for many years.

John Rangel says can still look back on good times he had at the recreation centers when he was a kid.

“It kept me out of trouble. It was fun, a lot of activities in there,” he said.

But for some time now, the city has heard concerns about improving the spaces. Having lived here most of her life, Shirley Brown had some ideas.

“It’s just different things like that to make it better. Add some classes. Computer classes, swim classes if we’re able to get a pool or whatever,” she said.

John also had water in mind.

“Could there be a splash pad over here,” he said.

To tackle these concerns, the City of Abilene brought in Zack Bisek from Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture, a firm that specializes on recreation centers around the country.

“Recommending, understanding what the future needs will be. And so, we are looking for public input at this time to really understand what the public’s desires are,” Bisek said.

Zack says they also want to find out what’s not working. Shirley says it’s as simple as getting people in the door.

“I’d like to see more people attend the recs. You know, to come, exercise, play games, whatever,” she says.

Barker Rinker Seacat will be wrapping up this feasibility study within a month and half and give the recommendations to the city. Then it’s up to them to come up with the next plan of action.