WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A deadly crash in Texas ended with a pole through a car’s windshield.

Officials said a driver hit a road sign on Interstate 35 in Waco Friday.

The sign went flying into the air, crashing into another car behind.

That vehicle’s passenger was killed on impact.

The driver is believed to be OK.

There is currently no word on what happened to the driver who caused the deadly incident.