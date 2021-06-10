Passion for spirits: Abilene’s Belt Buckle Distillery fills 1st bourbon order after pandemic delays

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Belt Buckle Distillery met a major milestone Monday, pouring the final bottles of their first shipment of 13 Arrows bourbon, which will go out for distribution later in the week.

Founder Keith Sanders says the pouring was a longtime coming.

He says while the idea for the business sprouted in 2016, paperwork marked the official start in 2018.

The finished product finally out for sale is a major accomplishment for Sanders and his distillery partners.

“When this pallet goes out it will be a little bit validating,” said Sanders.

The bourbon will be distributed by Reed Beverages.

Sanders says opening the distillery’s tasting room is one of the next items of priority on his list. He hopes to have it checked off by October 2021.