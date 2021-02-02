Patrick Mahomes wearing a Team Luke Hope For Minds bracelet in 55th Super Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas — When Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 55th Super Bowl, he will be wearing a “Team Luke Hope for Minds” bracelet as his lucky charm.

“Patrick is more than an MVP. He’s more than the best quarterback in the NFL. He’s an amazing person,” said Luke’s dad, Tim Siegle.

Tim created “Team Luke Hope for Minds” after Luke suffered a severe brain injury due to a golf carting accident back in 2015. Flash forward five and a half years, and Luke has gone on to inspire so many, including Mahomes.

“It’s been a rollercoaster certainly, but Luke is here, and Luke understands,” said Siegel. “We talk about sports every day. He listens, and he’s the biggest sports fan in the world.”

Growing up a Texas Tech fan, it was easy for the Siegels to also become Patrick Mahomes fans, especially after the support he has shown to their organization.

“So many athletes from Drew Brees to Elvis Andrews and a lot of tennis pros have done a lot for us, but Patrick has given us more exposure than any of them,” said Siegel. “Every single day he plays a football game for the Chiefs, he wears this bracelet ‘Team Luke Hope for Minds’ on his right hand.”

It’s the exposure that has helped them grant $740,000 over the past three years to other families in similar situations.

“It’s much much bigger than Luke, and the fact we are able to help so many other families keeps me going, keeps me alive for sure, and this little boy is an amazing fighter,” said Siegel.

He has even gone on to wear special cleats supporting “Team Luke Hope for Minds” and continues to spread awareness for Luke.

“I’m so proud of the fact Luke has never left his mind,” said Siegel. “I mean every single day he has that bracelet, and he looks at it, and I’m sure he thinks about Luke.”