Paws Meets Claus at Pet Nights with Santa in Mall of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Santa Claus is meeting and greeting his furry friends at Pet Night with Santa on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 6-9 p.m. at Mall of Abilene.

During these special times, pet owners can bring their friendly, furry friends to have their holiday photos taken with Santa at women’s Dillard’s Courtyard.

All pet owners will need to enter and exit the mall through the ULTA/Chuck E. Cheese’s mall entrance doors during the event.

Please ensure that all pets are either leashed or in a pet carrier at all times while on the property.

A variety of photo packages will be available for purchase through Cherry Hill Photo.

For more information about Pet Night with Santa at Mall of Abilene and other holiday promotions, events, sales, extended holiday hours and a list of stores that will meet all of your shopping needs, visit www.mallofabilene.com/holiday or Facebook.com/MallofAbilene or Twitter.com/MallofAbilene.