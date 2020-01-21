‘Pears for Pairs’ campaign helps Abilene homeless get socks

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — When getting dressed everyday, putting socks on seems natural, but many homeless people go without socks.

Now a company is working to change that.

The United family is partnering with Rainier Fruit to donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army.

It’s part of their Pears for Pairs campaign that started in Oct. 2019, where customers could by pears in exchange for a pair of socks.

The socks were donated to the Salvation Army Tuesday morning.

Officials say this small gift will go to help a lot of people in the Key City.

“We’re going to be offering a pair of socks to anybody who comes through our doors who might need a pair, which is going to be important,” says Joshua McKain, Captain, Salvation Army in Abilene. “It’s good for health, it’s good for comfort and it’s good for confidence when somebody might be without.”

This is the first year United Supermarkets has held this drive, but officials say they are hoping to make it a tradition in the coming years.