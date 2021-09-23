Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in north Abilene, becomes 3rd fatal crash victim this week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A woman has become the third fatal crash victim and second pedestrian this week to die after being hit by a car in north Abilene Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the call at Ambler Avenue and Westmoreland Street shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday where 75-year-old Yeah-Sook Kim, of Abilene, was hit by a car.

Abilene police say she was crossing Ambler on an unmarked crosswalk when she was struck by a white Chevrolet pickup.

She was taken to a nearby hospital Tuesday night, where she was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, surrounded by her family.

Police say no citations have been issued, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second deadly pedestrian crash in Abilene this week. A 34-year-old man died after being hit at the Ambler Avenue exit on the Winters Freeway early Monday morning.

An 18-year-old college student was also killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon at Southwest Drive and Brookhollow in south Abilene.