COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A three-vehicle crash in the east city limits of Comanche has resulted in the death of one pedestrian.

At 11:58 p.m. on June 24, the driver of a 2015 Dodge Avenger was traveling south on State Highway 36 in an attempt to flee from Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies for a felony offense.

The other two vehicles were in a parking lot near the intersection of State Highway 36 and US Highway 67. A pedestrian was trying to attach a tow chain between the two vehicles and was laying under a car as the Dodge approached. The driver traveled over the overpass at high speeds, ran a red light, lost control of the Dodge and struck the two vehicles in the parking lot.

The pedestrian has been identified as 63-year-old Daniel Schaefer of Comanche. He was pronounced dead on scene at 12:35 a.m. by Justice of the Peace, Johnny Conine.

The driver of the Dodge, 31-year-old Eric Davis, was transported to a nearby medical center. After he was released from treatment, he was booked into jail.