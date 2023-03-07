Pedestrian hit by vehicle in South Abilene, one in hospital

CORRECTION: This article previously stated that a female was hit by a vehicle. It was later discovered that this information was incorrect.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman riding a golf cart in the River Oaks area was believed to be a pedestrian hit by a pickup truck Tuesday evening, after her cart toppled over and she hit her head.

A KTAB/KRBC crew on scene in the area of Post Oak and Robin roads was able to confirm that single units from the Abilene Police and Fire Departments were also on scene, along with an ambulance, which took the woman to a nearby hospital.

Authorities confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that this was not an incident wherein a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

KTAB/KRBC will update this article with new information if it is released.