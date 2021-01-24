Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A male pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night, according to Abilene police.

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released, pending the notification of his family.

Police said the incident happened at about 10:15 Saturday night in the area of South First Street and Morris Street.

According to the initial investigation, police said a Silver Mitsubishi Galant hit a man who was in the inside eastbound lane.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that although it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in this incident, blood specimens were obtained.

The investigation is ongoing.