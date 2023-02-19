CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian succumbed to their injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the Callahan/Eastland county line.

Around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, a pedestrian was walking in the roadway on State Highway 36, two miles east of Cross Plains. Due to the dark roadway, a vehicle traveling eastbound struck the pedestrian, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Danielle Elaine Eppard from Cross Plains. The driver wore a seat belt at the time of the incident and was treated and released. The road conditions were reported to be clear and dry.

The investigation was led by Trooper William Windham, Baird Texas Highway Patrol and was assisted by Deputy Terry Sliter (Callahan County Sheriff’s Office), Officer Chris Rios (Cross Plains Police Department) and Trooper Jose Astello (Eastland Texas Highway Patrol).

No further information has been released.