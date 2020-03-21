1  of  41
Closings and Delays
Pence, wife to get tested for coronavirus after staff member tests positive

Vice President Mike Pence listens during a briefing on the Trump administration’s coronavirus response. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that he and his wife Karen would be tested for COVID-19 after the White House revealed that a member of his staff had tested positive.

“Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force,” Pence said, “both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon.

Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have “close contact” to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miller says Pence’s office was notified Friday evening of the positive test result.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

