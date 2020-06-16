Big Country residents observing Flag Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — People all across the nation and here in the Big Country are observing Flag Day.

“Our country is going though a lot of problems right now and we just want to show that we’re proud to be an American,” says Linda Gilliland.

Linda and her husband put out flags and a sign calling for prayer in our nation.

“I think America has a lot of issues right now and I think prayer would be a good way to solve them. I’ve had this sign for quite some time but I don’t think there’s a more appropriate time to have it out,” says Gilliland.

Flag Day is meant to remember the adoption of the stars and stripes as the official U.S. flag, and for some, it’s year around.

“My flag is up every day. I always hang my flag out. My parents are military and my family is military,” says Aaron Coffman.

Coffman says it’s more than just a flag, it’s also about the sacrifices.

“It’s the pride in where we’re from and the honor that they went out and served our country and came back and the fact that I didn’t have to,” says Coffman.

Both Gilliland and Coffman say seeing the flag gives them a since of unity.

“It’s good to know that we’re all part of the same nation. We’re all the same. Hopefully we’ll all come to the same culture. We’re getting there,” says Coffman.

President Woodrow Wilson declared June 14 as Flag Day in 1916.