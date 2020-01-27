Big Country locals react to Kobe Bryant’s death

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Although Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers, he was well known even by those who don’t follow professional basketball. People here in the Big Country admired the basketball star. Devastated local fans let us know how they feel.

During his 20-years in the NBA Kobe Bryant inspired millions of basketball fans around the world with his success on the court and his work ethic off the court.

One does not need to live in LA or be a lakers fan to understand the emotional toll of today’s loss, and the people of Abilene are right there with the rest of the world.