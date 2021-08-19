Percentage of Taylor Co. kids catching COVID continues to climb

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 96 new COVID-19 cases.

Among the 96 cases reported Tuesday were 17 school aged children, including two in pre-K, seven elementary students, four kids in middle school and four in high school.

Since July 19, there have been 232 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 11.04% of the 2,101 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,406 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since there were also 1,406 on Feb. 12.

Active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County since July 19. Numbers are not reported on weekends.

The last time Taylor County reached 1,406 active cases, there were only 22 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 74 on Tuesday.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 11 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 85 patients hospitalized, 90.59% have not been fully vaccinated, including 85.71% of ICU patients who have not had the vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,077 vaccines were administered last week, up slightly from 1,941 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,382 from March 1-7.

The data shows 56,821 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 46,911 have been fully vaccinated.