Perini Ranch getting creative amid coronavirus precautions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Perini Ranch has been a Big Country staple in Buffalo Gap since 1983. With the rise of the coronavirus threat, the Perinis are getting creative in order to continue to cater to customers while maintaining social distancing.

Lisa Perini said, “It is a very unprecedented time here at Perini Ranch, but we’re trying to come up with ideas that are positive and encouraging to get visitors to Buffalo Gap and Perini Ranch. We have drive-thru dinners that you can pick up every night.”

“We ship tenderloins and briskets all over the United States and, at this time, it’s a great way to stock your freezer with because you’ll have it there, it’s already completely cooked,” Tom Perini said.

Customers are still allowed on the property to enjoy the atmosphere.

Lisa Perini said, “We’ve got great picnic tables spread out at six feet apart and if you bring less than 10 people, come sit on the patio.”

“It enables us to have our employees here doing something, so it’s a win-win deal,” Tom says.

“The hospitality industry is the second-largest employer in the United States,” Lisa says. “Four to six million people have been laid off this week, so it’s important that you do not just eat out at Perini Ranch, but eat out everywhere. It’s of course very concerning for the industry and it’s going to be hard to come back.”

“Everybody has taken a hit in this, it’s going to involve everybody, and the sooner it’s over, the better for all,” Tom said.

The Perinis will continue operations with takeout during evenings from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Perini Ranch will provide takeout for lunch on the weekends.