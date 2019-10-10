Person dies from injuries in wreck at Abilene Christian School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A person has died from injuries sustained in a car accident in North Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

Police say one of the drivers was killed after the five-car accident that occurred near Abilene Christian Schools (ACS) just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Two cars rolled over as a result of the collision, which resulted in two people being taken to the hospital.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died in the accident, but ACS says it was a parent of one of their students.

ACS issued the following statement regarding the accident:

“Earlier today, a vehicular accident occurred involving two adults – one of those an Abilene Christian School parent. Both individuals were transported to the hospital, and the ACS parent passed away a short time later.

The Abilene Christian School family is devastated and is mourning this tragic loss.

Counselors will be on campus beginning tomorrow for students, parents, faculty and staff.

We ask for continued prayers on behalf of the families and all those impacted.”

