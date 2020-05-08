Person hit and killed by airplane on ABIA runway Thursday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin police are responding to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday night, after a person was struck by an airplane on a runway.

ATCEMS reports that one adult was pronounced dead at the scene. ABIA reports that the incident happened on Runway 17R, which is now closed.

AUS is aware of an individual that was struck and killed on runway 17R by a landing aircraft earlier this evening. The incident is currently under investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) May 8, 2020

ABIA also reports that the plane was carrying a domestic flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on Thursday night, saying:

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a pedestrian fatality on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.



According to preliminary information, the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported seeing a person on Runway 17-Right, shortly after the Boeing 737 touched down at 8:12 p.m. Central Time on Thursday.



The driver of an Airport Operations vehicle subsequently reported finding the victim on the runway. FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in determining whether the aircraft struck the victim.



Please contact the Austin Police Department and the Austin Aviation Department for additional information about the victim and the operating status of the airport.

KXAN’s Alex Caprariello was at ABIA on Tuesday night and spoke to two travelers in from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina. The passengers were not aboard the plane involved in the incident, nevertheless, they were shaken upon landing and learning the news.

“It’s just mind-blowing,” said Pierce Gulley. “When you’re landing, you’re not thinking about, ‘Is there another person or vehicle on the runway?’ It’s not something that crosses your mind, but we’re just lucky to be here in one piece and safe.”

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.