Pet groomers considered essential businesses

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Businesses considered nonessential have closed their doors but pet groomers are being considered essential here in Abilene.

“We have lots of nurses and doctors that bring their dogs in here for daycare,” says Rodney Cosper, the owner of Suite Life Pet Resort.

He says there was some confusion on whether they would be allowed to stay open.

“We fall under an animal shelter. Also as a support facility for essential doctors and nurses and military that have to be on call. We fall under two different categories because of what that says at homeland security,” says Cosper.

He says even with that clearance, they ae still practicing social distancing.

“We’re at least 6ft apart or more from everything. Everything we do we keep the distance for the people especially. You can bring your pet if it has all the shots done and get a free bath and dry. We pick up the pet out of the car now, we go outside and get it. People that drop off their’s for daycare, we have a caged in area. They drop it off, they walk away we go in and get the pet and bring it into our daycare area,” says Cosper.

According to the CDC there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19.

Mayor Anthony Williams also added caring for pets to essential businesses for the city of Abilene, last week.

Cosper says he’s given his employees incentives to come in and he says they are fully staffed.