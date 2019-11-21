Phone scam reportedly targeting elderly in Haskell Co.

HASKELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A telephone scam is being reported in Haskell County.

The Haskell County Sheriff’s Office says elderly residents are being targeted by scammers impersonating a police officer or first responder and asking them to send money.

One woman reported being told her grandson was in an accident, and payment would need to be made immediately in order for him to receive medical care. On her way to get money, she learned this was a scam.

Chief Deputy Chris Keith is reminding citizens to not give out any personal information, including financial information, to help keep your identities safe.