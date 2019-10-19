Photo of exhausted nurse goes viral

(FOX NEWS) —A viral Facebook post shows a behind the scenes look at a dedicated nurse.

Reminding all of us to be thankful for their hard work day in and day out.

Texas woman, Laura Mcintyre, takes to social media to show appreciation for her sister, Caty, a labor and delivery nurse.

The sentimental post includes a photo of Caty, in her scrubs rubbing her eyes slumped in a chair after four long shifts in a row.

In the description, Mcintyre talks about the difficulties behind her sister’s job including the day this photo was take when Caty had to help deliver a stillborn.

The post goes on to thank not just Caty, but all nurses telling RN’s everywhere they are a blessing to patients and their families.

