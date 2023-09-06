Playground renderings courtesy of the City of Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Breckenridge City Park playground is being retired to make way for a new playground after 32 years of service.

The City of Breckenridge announced that plans are underway for a new, updated playground and canopy. The Mayor and City Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase and installation at a meeting on September 5, 2023.

This is just the beginning of the city’s new strategic plan. Booker T Park will receive new lights and amenities, including a sand volleyball court and a dog park.