BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fires, produced by various happenings and worsened by high winds, popped up all across the Big Country on the evening of St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, and many continued into Friday.

Eastland Complex fire aerial stills:

In the community of Carbon, what began as the Kidd fire quickly turned into one of the Eastland Complex fires:

Carbon-Gorman fires, as part of the Eastland Complex fires:

KTAB/KRBC will update this article with additional images from other area fires.