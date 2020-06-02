Photos: More violence shakes the US

RANGER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Most of the daily life on campus at Ranger College came to a screeching halt in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Things are, however, slowly getting back to normal - or as normal as things can be on the college’s three campuses.

Ranger College officials announced earlier this week they are making plans for a return to face-to-face classes this fall, while also working to ensure a quick and effective transaction to online classes is available should it be needed.