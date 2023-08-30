COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A storm rolled through Comanche on August 26, causing serious damage to multiple buildings around Indian Stadium.

The roof of the concession stand was completely torn off and landed upside down in the student parking lot. Comanche Superintendent Leanne Ingram told KTAB/KRBC that no people or cars were in the parking lot at approximately 5:30 p.m. when the roof flew off. There are no known injuries.

The storm also took portions of the roof off the agricultural building and damaged the stadium press box, leaving it inoperable.

“I suspect within the next week or so, we’ll be able to have engineers out just to make sure that the bleachers are safe and that the press box is safe,” said Ingram.

The Indians football team was set to play the Bangs Dragons at home this Friday. Dublin High School has offered for Comanche to play on their field this week and also plans to donate half of their concession stand proceeds to the Indians to help with repairs.

As for when the repairs will be complete, Ingram added, “We certainly hope to have the engineer out before September 15th, which is Homecoming weekend, and the repairs themselves, I suspect, might not be completed until next year.”