ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first ever summer sports camp for children with disabilities or delays went off without a hitch in its first couple of days. The three-day camp began Wednesday and wraps up Friday.

About a dozen Abilene kids gathered at TLCA Abilene for day two Thursday, for Joseph Thomas Foundation’s Champ Camp, an adaptive sports summer camp.

Learning a new sport each day, the young athletes played volleyball Thursday. They learned the fundamentals of the sport; bump, set and spike.

The camp’s organizer, Meagan Kirk told KTAB/KRBC it was one thing to see the kids having a great time, but it was even more special to see volunteers create special bonds with each camper.

“It’s very neat to see the kids excited, the parents excited to have a space and time just adapted for their kid… Where they don’t have to worry about, ‘oh, well what if he’s in a wheelchair, or what if he has a seizure, or what if anything happens,'” Kirk explained. ‘We’ve got medical staff onsite and can treat a kiddo if we needed to, in case there was an emergency.”

Each camper will receive a medal Friday. Kirk said she looks forward to seeing the camp grow even more in the coming years.