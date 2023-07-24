ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Emotions have been running high in the Dunn family, after not quite a month since Shawn Adkins was released from Jail. Adkins has been the prime suspect in the death of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn from Colorado City almost a decade ago.

The mystery surrounding Hailey’s death continues to grow, especially for her still-grieving father, Clint.

“Clint has had two heart attacks since Hailey’s death,” Private investigator Erica Morse said in a Zoom press conference Monday. “It’s just hard, it’s very, very hard. He’s been through a nightmare, and is still going through a nightmare.”

Those health problems have purportedly only escalated since Shawn Adkins’ release from the Mitchell County Jail in late June.

“When Shawn was released a few weeks ago, that trauma compounded greatly,” explained Morse, “and Shawn’s release is being treated as an afterthought.”

Morse told KTAB/KRBC her client received no warning of Adkins’ release, but said their team believed that to be intentional.

“This is not just about screw ups. This is about intentional retaliation because a group of small-town police officers made egregious mistakes when a child disappeared,” Morse blamed.

Believing that the lack of communication recently directly correlates with a mix up in soil testing and evidence, and the redaction of documents years ago, Morse said this was no accident. All of those things, as well as many others, she said contributed to Adkins release.

“Now we have an unaccused, I use that term lightly,” corrected Morse,” accused child killer roaming the streets again weeks before his trial was supposed to begin. Who should be accountable for that?”

Leaving many questions unanswered for the Dunn family, Morse also told KTAB/KRBC she believed the outcome might have been different if Hailey’s mother was in the center of it all instead of Clint Dunn.

“He’s been accused of fraud. Hell, he’s been accused of killing his own kid,” Morse expanded. “Mothers aren’t generally treated that poorly, and if they can make him feel helpless and powerless, they will shut him up.”

Leaving a father of two young girls struggling to provide, Morse said, the already hazy case gets a little foggier.

Morse also told KTAB/KRBC another of Dunn daughter turned 13 this year – the same age Hailey was when she disappeared. Now, that young girl is struggling with PTSD and feeling unsafe with Adkins’ release.