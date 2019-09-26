Pickup drives completely through house, crashes into tree

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) — A suburban Houston homeowner is dealing with two sides of their house being destroyed by one truck.

First, the speeding vehicle crashed into one wall, then went all the way through the house and came out the other side.

The truck finally stopped after smashing straight into a tree in the front yard.

Luckily, no one was home at the time, and the driver was apparently not seriously hurt.

Police arrested him for trying to flee the scene on foot.

It’s not known what caused the crash.