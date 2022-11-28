ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver crashed into the fencing around Abilene Regional Airport Monday night.

While police continue to investigate what happened, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the driver of a pickup truck was on FM 18, towards State Highway 36 around 8:30 Monday night when they lost control of their vehicle. The pickup then drove into the fence of the airport.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article with additional information as it is released.