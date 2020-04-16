Picture captures grandma’s first look at Abilene couple’s newborn during COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Kristi and Jordan Olson’s bundle of joy Charlee Ann arrived 6 weeks early but received the warmest welcome her family could provide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were not ready,” said Jordan Olson.

The young couple was waiting out the pandemic at Jordan’s family’s home in Oklahoma when wife Kristi’s water broke.

10 hours later she delivered healthy baby girl Charlee Ann, but as hospitals around the country remain closed to visitors to reduce COVID-19 risk the couple got creative to include their parents in the delivery.

“We had Kristi’s mom on FaceTime across the room,” said Jordan.”My mom was waiting in the parking lot so I texted her and said this is where we’re at I’ll open the blinds.”

Jordan lifted the blinds, granting Grandmother Leanna Olson a peek into the delivery room through the hospital’s window.

“Of course I was worried security was going to come tell me ‘lady you have got to'” said Leanna. “That was wonderful of the doctors and nurses to make that possible. It would’ve been much harder if I couldn’t have seen her.”

Jordan, Kristi and Charlee Ann expect to stay in the hospital for as long as needed to ensure the baby’s health. In the meantime, Leanna and other family members are excitedly waiting for their first in-person meeting with the newest member of the family.

“I can’t wait to get a hold of her,” said Leanna.