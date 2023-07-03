ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The West Tex Connect Fireworks spectacular is a highly attended show and growing more so each year. This brings a bit of traffic trouble to those trying to navigate before and after the show. To clear up the questions, the Abilene Police Department has released the following image regarding where and where not to park.

Sergeant Thomas Bryant of the APD Traffic Division said that this layout is no different from past years but the department wanted to clear up any confusion. They want attendees to know that they will not be able to park along the roadsides. This is in hopes to cut down on congestion and traffic jams.

“The main one is access roads coming off of the loop and up on the loop. We’ve had instances before where people park on the loop which is a very busy roadway… Again it’s just not a designated parking place. They’re not designed for people to park there,” said Bryant.

In addition to the Loop 322 and East South 11th roadsides, the Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center parking lot will be unavailable for parking. Bryant stated that it will be reserved for emergency service vehicles such as fire and EMT.

“If we start noticing that there’s cars parking there, we’ll have officers go contact them and have them move along,” Bryant said.

The show begins 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 at Festival Gardens outside the Abilene Zoo. Tickets for the paid parking area which includes music, food, and various other perks are on sale now on the Abilene Zoo website.