Planned Parenthood Direct app provides birth control and UTI treatment in Abilene

Abilene, Texas (Press Release) — West Texans can now access birth control (pills, the patch, and the ring) and treatment for urinary tract infections (UTIs) simply and quickly on their mobile device.

Patients can make a request anytime using the Planned Parenthood Direct app, with no appointment required, to get the same quality birth control and treatment for UTIs available at Planned Parenthood health centers.

Active in 27 states, Planned Parenthood Direct is proving popular among busy working moms, young professionals, college students, and Texans in rural parts of the state with limited healthcare access.

According to the organization, 1 in every 5 American women turns to Planned Parenthood for healthcare in her lifetime, making Planned Parenthood a trusted source for reproductive healthcare in the country.

Following defunding by the Texas Legislature beginning in 2011, more than 75 family planning clinics, including Planned Parenthood health centers, closed. Reduced access to family planning health centers, and high uninsured rates in Texas, creates barriers to healthcare for some West Texas communities.

Abilene is 150 miles from the closest Planned Parenthood health center in Fort Worth, so Planned Parenthood is bringing healthcare to Abilene. Through the Planned Parenthood Direct app, patients can receive birth control and UTI treatment– important resources for women seeking healthcare.

In Taylor County, approximately 16% of residents under age 65 are uninsured. For women seeking birth control and treatment for UTIs, lack of insurance can create a barrier or delay in accessing healthcare.

Nearly half of the pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended with the highest unintended pregnancy rates among low-income women.

“Planned Parenthood Direct is an effective new resource that expands access to birth control for women seeking to plan and space their pregnancies,” said the organization in the press release. “Abilene, we’ve brought Planned Parenthood Direct to you! Download the app at ppgreatertx.org/pp-direct.”

“Through telemedicine, Planned Parenthood is expanding access to healthcare for Texans seeking birth control and treatment for urinary tract infections. Texans in any county can access Planned Parenthood Direct for high-quality healthcare they would receive during an in-person appointment at a Planned Parenthood health center,” says Sarah Wheat, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas spokeswoman.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas is launching an awareness campaign about Planned Parenthood Direct, with billboards in six West Texas cities, including three in Abilene, along with digital and social media campaigns.

Background on Planned Parenthood Direct Telemedicine App: The Planned Parenthood app, Planned Parenthood Direct, can be downloaded for free in the Android and iPhone app stores. Patients answer questions related to their healthcare need (birth control or UTI) and upload required information securely through the app for review by Planned Parenthood clinician.

Birth control pills can be delivered to patient homes or a local pharmacy, while ring and patch birth control are available by pharmacy pick up only. App users can renew birth control for up to one year, and also make appointments at the closest Planned Parenthood health center for additional reproductive healthcare.

Details on the Planned Parenthood Direct app in Texas:

● Patients must be 18 years of age or older and provide a Texas driver’s license, official Texas ID, or a passport.

● Patients who pick-up their prescription at a pharmacy may use insurance coverage. Birth control pills delivered by mail cannot be covered by insurance at this time when using Planned Parenthood Direct.

● The Planned Parenthood Direct process takes about ten minutes, and is available 24/7.

● Patients pay with credit, debit, or prepaid card.

Expanding access to healthcare:

As state politicians have created barriers to reproductive healthcare in Texas, Planned Parenthood is focused on expanding access to healthcare. This includes opening new health centers, expanding healthcare services, and offering digital products to connect Texans with quality healthcare and health education. Planned Parenthood Direct offers the Spot On period tracking app, chat/text support, and 24/7 online health center appointments.

About Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas provided essential reproductive healthcare through nearly 124,000 patient visits in Austin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Fort Worth, Paris, Tyler, Waco and surrounding communities last year. Appointments are available at ppgreatertx.org or 1-800-230-PLAN. Most major insurance accepted.

Latest Posts: