ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Plans are in the works to make Nelson Park pond deeper and evaluate its environment.

During the summer, the neighborhood fishing program was suspended due to an unsustainable environment for the fish.

The city is looking into performing a sediment survey and a SONAR mapping of the pond that will show how much sediment will need to be removed.

The dredging process has never been done at the Nelson Park pond.