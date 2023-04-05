BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Easter Sunday is easily one of the busiest Sundays of the year. Easter Sunday is filled with worship with family and friends and being grateful for one another.

From Easter service at church Sunday morning, to the Easter meal afterward and, of course, the Easter egg hunt. The weather is always a concern regarding the Easter egg hunt. No concern is needed for this Easter as conditions are expected to be pleasant.

Due to the cold front that moved through the region earlier Wednesday morning, it will be a cool and rainy road to Easter. Conditions were noticeably cooler across the area Wednesday.

Highs across the Big Country Wednesday ranged from the low to mid-60s in areas north of I-20. Areas further to the south were a bit warmer with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures are expected to remain in this range through the end of the week.

Friday seems to be the coolest day of the week as cloud coverage moves into the area Thursday night into Friday. Highs are expected in the low 60s to upper 50s in some areas.

Thursday night also brings a chance for our next round of showers to the Big Country due to a weak upper-level disturbance moving through the region.

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Thursday night through early Saturday morning.

As of Wednesday, rain chances remain generally low about a 30% chance of showers throughout that time period. No severe storm potential is expected.

Skies are expected to open up mid-day Saturday allowing temperatures to rise back into the 70s. A warming trend is expected from the weekend through the start of next week.

Below are a few Easter records here in the Key City. We won’t break any records this year. However, a nice jacket is recommended to start the day.

Temperatures will be cool around 50 degrees to start the day. By the afternoon, highs are expected to be near 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine across the Big Country and light winds.