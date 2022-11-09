Abilene police are searching for a witness to a burglary.

Editor’s note: This woman is no longer considered to be wanted for questioning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are looking for a woman who may be a witness in a lottery ticket theft investigation.

Police circulated pictures of this woman and a man on social media Wednesday, saying, “detectives need to identify and contact these individuals who may have unknowingly been witnesses in an ongoing investigation into a burglary of a local store.”

The stolen tickets were scanned around Abilene before they were reported to police.

Detectives have already identified the male witness, but anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.