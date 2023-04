ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking the community for help in finding a 14-year-old runaway.

Courtesy of the Abilene Police Department

Kieley Hale was last seen near the 1700 block of Peach Street around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. She is approximately 5’3″ and 120 pounds. She has blonde, shoulder-length curly hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black halter top and black shorts.

If anyone has information, APD asks them to call (325) 673-8331.