ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Global Samaritan Resources is calling on the Abilene community to provide much-needed donations for those suffering during the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.



The following items, which will be used to make buckets full of basic essentials, are currently being collected:

2 Bath towels

2 Washcloths

1 Kitchen towel

2 Pot Holders

Silverware

Paring knife

Cutting mat

Vegetable Peeler

Can Opener

4 Plastic Cups

4 Plastic Plates

Dish Soap

Scrub brush

2 Bars of Soap

Donations will be given to Jeremiah’s Hope, a Ukrainian organization providing relief to families and orphans seeking aid in Ploand.

Each bucket of essentials will cost an estimated $40 to fill, so anyone who wants make a cash donation can doso at globalsamaritan.org. Checks can also be sent via mail to PO Box 3431, Abilene, Texas 79604.

Volunteers will also be needed once supplies are collected, and those interested are encouraged to signup on the Global Samaritan website.