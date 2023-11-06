ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A hiker with ties to Abilene has been reported missing at the Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

Richard Berry was last seen around noon November 2 at the junction of the Marcus and Blue Ridge Trailhead.

Berry told his family he planned to hike out of Dog Canyon to Blue Ridge but never returned to his hotel room as expected that night.

Police describe Berry as a bald, white male who stands 5’11” tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue jacket and a day pack when he was last seen.

Family members, who live in Abilene, posted about the search efforts on social media, saying search dogs and crews from nearly two dozen different agencies are still searching as of Monday morning.

Anyone who knows of Berry’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the NPS Tip Line at (888)653-0009 or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip. There is also an email address for tips as well: nps_isb@nps.gov

If the situation is an emergency, please call 9-1-1.