David Rucker is missing in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teen with disabilities has been reported missing in north Abilene.

16-year-old David Rucker was last seen on N. Mockingbird Street wearing a Dallas Cowboy shirt, black shorts, and flip flops.

A social media post states, “he’s disabled and needs regular medical attention.”

Anyone who has seen Rucker is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.