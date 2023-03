ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The public is invited to attend an unaccompanied veteran burial in Abilene.

United States Army Veteran Earnest McCloud will be buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery (7457 West Lake Road) in Abilene at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31.

McCloud has no known next-of-kin, so the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking for help to ensure he is not buried alone. He will be laid to rest with military honors.