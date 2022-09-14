ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A rally Sunday evening, led by pastors from Mount Zion and Wylie Baptist churches, brought two congregations together – as well as other community leaders – to collectively pray for much-needed rain.

Pastors Demotis Sherman (left) of Zion Baptist Church and Mike Harkrider (right) of Wylie Baptist Church (Sept. 11, 2022)

“Pastor [Demotis] Sherman and I have known one another over 25 years and we felt like we had the opportunity to come together for the Abilene community because we needed rain, to bring the Body of Christ together,” explained Pastor Mike Harkrider with Wylie Baptist Church.

Co-leader of this ‘Pray for Rain’ rally, Pastor Demotis Sherman with Mt. Zion Baptist Church, told KTAB/KRBC, “We believe by faith that rain will take place.”

“The season of no rain may be because we aren’t where we need to be… With our relationship with God,” Pastor Sherman shouted through a microphone at Sandifer Stadium next to Wylie High School.

Group of around 100 gather to pray for rain at Wylie High School’s Sandifer Stadium (Sept. 11, 2022)

While the prayer rally was formed through two Abilene Baptist churches, community figures also spoke before the crowd of around 100. Public figures in attendance included KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols and Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams.

Before offering his prayer before the mass, Nichols explained the science side of things, “As much as we need that prayer for our tanks and reservoirs, we’re over eight inches below average for this time of year.”

Mayor Williams then took the mic at Sandifer in prayer for rainfall across the Big Country.

“We have a number of ranchers that live in the Abilene community,” Pastor Harkrider told KTAB/KRBC. “And so many of them would remind us, ‘Please pray for rain.'”

Also included in the program were breaks for worship.

The prayer rally at Wylie’s stadium wrapped up with a hearty, “Amen and amen. God bless you,” from Pastor Harkrider.