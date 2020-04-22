Poison Control calls involving children spike during coronavirus pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The quarantines related to the coronavirus pandemic have had another unforeseen effect: an increase in calls to Poison Control.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were over 45,000 calls to poison control centers across the country between January and March. That is a 20 percent increase over the same time period in 2019.

The majority of the calls involved children under the age of five with bleach and hand sanitizers being the biggest culprits.

