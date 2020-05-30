Police: 1 dead after shots fired into car at Detroit protest

In this May 29, 2020, photo, protesters kneel in prayer in front of a police line during a protest in response to the death of George Floyd in Detroit. (Nicole Hester/Mlive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP)



(AP) – A police spokeswoman says a person has been killed in downtown Detroit after someone fired shots into a vehicle during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday near the city’s Greektown entertainment district as officers were confronted with dozens of protester.

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a police spokeswoman, said police were not involved in the shooting. Kirkwood said the victim was a 21-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. The man was in a vehicle with two other male occupants when shots were fired into the vehicle.