Police: 1 officer dead, 1 more wounded in Louisiana shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say a shooting in Louisiana’s capital city has left one veteran police officer dead and another officer wounded and fighting for life.

The 36 year-old suspect Ronnie Cato was taken into custody after a four hour standoff during which shots were fired.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told media outlets the two officers were shot in a northern area of that city and that one of the officers later died of his injuries.

Speaking at a press conference Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the officer who was killed had been an officer for 21 years. The officer in critical condition has been with the Baton Rouge Police department for seven years.

Police said the officers were shot while responding to reports of gunfire Sunday. Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement. Dozens of police colleagues, meanwhile, gathered outside the hospital where the wounded officer was taken.