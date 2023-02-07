BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police say that a 13-year-old boy suffered severe burns after lighting himself on fire.

ValleyCentral spoke with Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, who said the incident occurred at 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 4.

“He lit himself on fire using rubbing alcohol and sage,” Sandoval said.

The teen was transported to the San Antonio Burn Unit with over 60% of body receiving burns, police said.

What prompted the teen’s actions remains unverified, Sandoval told ValleyCentral.

The case remains under investigation.