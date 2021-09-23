Police: 2-year-old Texas boy dead after finding family member’s firearm, shooting himself

WACO, Texas – A 2-year-old Texas boy is dead after police say they believe he may have shot himself.

According to a Facebook post by the Waco Police Department (WPD), officers responded to a shooting call at the University Club Apartments Wednesday evening, where they found a 2-year-old boy who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

WPD says investigators determined that the boy found a gun in a family member’s backpack, and they believe he may have accidentally shot himself with it.

Police say the gun’s owner took the weapon and left the scene after the shooting occurred, but the 21-year-old family member was later taken into custody and charged with tampering with physical evidence.

The boy’s name is not being released due to his age, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.