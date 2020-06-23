Police: 3 of 5 hurt in Austin shooting seriously injured

by: By ACACIA CORONADO

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say three of five people people hurt in a weekend shooting in downtown Austin were seriously hurt.

Police have not released information about a suspect or arrests.

A spokesman for the Austin Police Department confirmed Monday that the incident is being investigated by the aggravated assault unit but did not provide further details.

The early Sunday shooting happened in a commercial area of the Texas capital. 

