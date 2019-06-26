Police: 79-year-old Lubbock man fires back after being shot by intruders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Lubbock Police released information Tuesday morning about an overnight shooting in the 6500 block of Avenue Q.

Police said there were multiple reports of shots fired at approximately 12:20 a.m.

“Officers located a 79-year-old man with gunshot wounds,” police said. “He was taken by EMS to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.”

“Through the initial investigation, it appears three male suspects forced their way into the victim’s home and began shooting,” police said. “The victim was struck, but he was able to get a gun and fire multiple times at the suspects. The suspects then ran from the home.”

Police said no other injuries were reported and it the shooting remains under investigation.