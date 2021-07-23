Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say an armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside.

The department says in a series of tweets that a driver ran the ambulance off the road.

Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road.

A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle.

Authorities say they used a GPS to track down the ambulance.

The armed suspect has been taken into custody without incident.

